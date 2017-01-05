New Year Resolutions 15 Lies we tell ourselves all the time

Now that we have entered a new year, everyone is making awesome new year resolutions. (even though we would end up faltering on them)

“2017 is gonna be a good year, I am going to make more money" Yet you are not making any plans to work and make more money.

“I’m not obsessed with my ex" But you look at his Facebook page. all. day.

“I’ll work out and eat healthy tomorrow.” And we almost never do..

The sooner we start telling brutal truths to ourselves, the better off we are.

Get started on your goals one step at a time, be sincere and stop procastinating.