Waje and Adunnie Ade shared evidence of their adorable attempts at a pout, or what looks like it.
The Nollywood actress shared the sweet snap of herself and Waje via her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
Apparently, the pair haven't been together for a while and were simply happy to enjoy each other's company, sans makeup.
Adunni shared the sweet snap with the caption,
"When you haven't seen bae in like over a year! Nothing but love and respect for this woman right here! @officialwaje what were we trying to do here ?? pout?"
Natural beauties, don't you think?