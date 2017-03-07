They say that true beauty has nothing to do with embellishments and this photos of Waje with Adunni Ade proves this point to a fault.

The Nollywood actress shared the sweet snap of herself and Waje via her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

Apparently, the pair haven't been together for a while and were simply happy to enjoy each other's company, sans makeup.

Adunni shared the sweet snap with the caption,

"When you haven't seen bae in like over a year! Nothing but love and respect for this woman right here! @officialwaje what were we trying to do here ?? pout?"

Natural beauties, don't you think?