Waje, Adunni Ade Stars share pouty selfie

Waje and Adunnie Ade shared evidence of their adorable attempts at a pout, or what looks like it.

  • Published:
Adunni Ade and Waje share a selfie play

Adunni Ade and Waje share a selfie

(instagram)

Pulse Opinion Adunni Ade gets it right about single parents bashing in Nigeria
Adunni Ade Actress speaks on her tattoos
Adunni Ade Actress still has plans to get married
Adunni Ade Actress is the spitting image of her mum [Photo]
Photo Of The Day This adorable photo of Waje and her daughter, Emerald
AFRIMA Waje urges Nigerian leaders for better healthcare services

They say that true beauty has nothing to do with embellishments and this photos of Waje with Adunni Ade proves this point to a fault.

The Nollywood actress shared the sweet snap of herself and Waje via her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

Apparently, the pair haven't been together for a while and were simply happy to enjoy each other's company, sans makeup.

ALSO READ: Actress says people shouldn't be defined by their relationship status

Adunni shared the sweet snap with the caption,

"When you haven't seen bae in like over a year! Nothing but love and respect for this woman right here! @officialwaje what were we trying to do here ?? pout?"

Natural beauties, don't you think?

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Oge Okoye Actress dragged for claiming Kenya Moore's dogs as hersbullet
2 Gbenro Ajibade 'Tinsel' actor denies marrying wife, Osas Ighodaro for...bullet
3 Skales 'I've had to deny my mother before' - says singerbullet

Celebs

Toke Makinwa promotes memoir, On Becoming, in the UK
Toke Makinwa OAP is standing by her truth
Ciara for Harper's Bazaar
Ciara Singer flaunts baby bump for Harper's Bazaar
Audu Maikori with a fan at the WIMBIZ Conference
Audu Maikori Music Exec collapses during WIMBIZ Conference
Senegalese-American rapper Akon, pictured in June 2015, is looking to invest in solar power projects across Africa and plans to launch a mini-grid solar project when possible
Akon Rapper lights up two more African nations