Victoria Inyama Actress wades into Tonto Dikeh's apology to Mercy Johnson

Adding more fuel to the fire, veteran actress Victoria Inyama calls Tonto Dikeh out for doing it in the first place.

Victoria Inyama play

Victoria Inyama

(Instagram)

Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has waded into Tonto Dikeh's apology to Mercy Johnson for calling her a daughter a witch.

In a twist of events, on January 13, 2017, Tonto Dikeh apologised to fellow actress Mercy Johnson on Instagram for calling her daughter a witch back in 2013.

Victoria Inyama calls out Tonto for calling Mercy Johnson's baby a witch in the first place

 

Tonto Dikeh wrote "Good morning world Since I have your undivided attention I better make good use of it and not miss the blessing in this lesson!!! @mercyjohnsonokojie Ever since I had my baby I have been reminded constantly about an ill statement I made about one of your kids a very long time ago.I want to use this media to say I am so sorry, I sincerely apologise from the bottom of my heart.I had no right to say what I did, I totally disgraced myself with that.

Mercy Johnson and family

Mercy Johnson and family

(Instagram)

 

Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram)

According to her, "It's honourable to apologise but the truth is why do that in the first place.  You diss somebody's baby but you hide your baby's face."

The actress has since taken the post down after fans accused her of adding fuel to the fire.

