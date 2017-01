Ufuoma McDermott shared the most adorable photo of herself and her family, wishing fans a happy new year.

The Nollywood actress posed with her husband, Steven McDermott and their cute kids in the snap she shared via her Instagram page on Sunday, January 1, 2017.

She wrote, "Have a blessed and wonderful #2017 #HappyNewYear from the McDermotts #McDermottClan #Greater2017."

Happy new year to her too!