Tonto Dikeh Actress spills more dirt on husband

Tonto Dikeh is not done with the nasty revelations.

The Nollywood actress has more dirt on her husband and this time she says she used her platform to lie to make him the man he is today.

Tonto who is replying fans messages says her union to Oladunni Churchill was all a sham.

According to her, all the cars and jewellery she flashes on social media weren't bought for her by Mr X.

She wrote, "I posted stuffs my ex-husband bought for me doesn't make it true. I used my platform to lie, to make him the man he is today.

So don't come at me with the bullshit of enjoying this man's money. I have not started talking, I will bare it all but there is time for everything.

I care now for the STD's because I'm no longer naive. I'm a mother who wants to live long for my child. I'm not a saint and cheating is not the only reason I took the forever walk."

Meanwhile, she also denied the gay rumours. The mum of one says he is many things but not gay. According to her, the gay rumours are a lie from the devil.