Tonto Dikeh Actress spills more dirt on husband

Tonto who is replying fans messages says her union to Oladunni Churchill was all a sham.

Tonto Dikeh play

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram)

Tonto Dikeh is not done with the nasty revelations.

The Nollywood actress has more dirt on her husband and this time she says she used her platform to lie to make him the man he is today.

Tonto Dikeh and son play

Tonto Dikeh and son

(Instagram)

Tonto who is replying fans messages says her union to Oladunni Churchill was all a sham.

According to her, all the cars and jewellery she flashes on social media weren't bought for her by Mr X.

Tonto Dikeh and husband play

Tonto Dikeh and husband

(Instagram)

 

She wrote, "I posted stuffs my ex-husband bought for me doesn't make it true. I used my platform to lie, to make him the man he is today.

So don't come at me with the bullshit of enjoying this man's money. I have not started talking, I will bare it all but there is time for everything.

I care now for the STD's because I'm no longer naive. I'm a mother who wants to live long for my child. I'm not a saint and cheating is not the only reason I took the forever walk."

Tonto Dikeh has more dirt to spill

Meanwhile, she also denied the gay rumours. The mum of one says he is many things but not gay. According to her, the gay rumours are a lie from the devil.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Tonto Dikeh married Oladunni Churchill  in 2015
Tonto Dikeh Actress claims she treated several STDs when she was with her husband