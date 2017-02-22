Tonto Dikeh Actress is crushing on herself amidst marital drama

Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram today, February 22, 2017, declaring herself her own woman crush today.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh doesn't seem to be bothered about her marital drama.

The actress is crushing on herself regardless of anything and she wants you to know that!

play Tonto Dikeh is crushing on herself (Instagram)

ALSO READ: Actress' husband shuts down separation rumours

She wrote alongside a new photo of herself, "WCW

You've been stuck for far too long!!! One thing I've discovered in life is that I had to participate in my healing/growth journey.

Nothing changes until YOU change. Your therapist can't fix you. Your pastor can't fix you! Those meds/Drugs only sedate you. But GOD!!! He heals you from the inside out.

You'll never be the same once you have a true experience with him! How do you have this experience with him! Say Father, I want you, I need you! Forgive me of my sins.

Come live inside of me. Speak to me! Have your way in my life!! It's that easy. He brings you peace and rest."

ALSO READ: 8 true facts about Tonto Dikeh's failed marriage

This comes after fans and friends have admonished the mum of one to go back to her husband.

Tonto Dikeh and son play

Tonto Dikeh and son

(Instagram)

 

The mum of one recently took to Instagram to celebrate her little boy, King Andre, as he turned one with a heart-warming message and new 'kingy' photos.

