Tonto Dikeh Actress is crushing on herself amidst marital drama

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh doesn't seem to be bothered about her marital drama.

The actress is crushing on herself regardless of anything and she wants you to know that!

She took to Instagram today, February 22, 2017, declaring herself her own woman crush today.

She wrote alongside a new photo of herself, "WCW

You've been stuck for far too long!!! One thing I've discovered in life is that I had to participate in my healing/growth journey.

Nothing changes until YOU change. Your therapist can't fix you. Your pastor can't fix you! Those meds/Drugs only sedate you. But GOD!!! He heals you from the inside out.

You'll never be the same once you have a true experience with him! How do you have this experience with him! Say Father, I want you, I need you! Forgive me of my sins.

Come live inside of me. Speak to me! Have your way in my life!! It's that easy. He brings you peace and rest."

This comes after fans and friends have admonished the mum of one to go back to her husband.

The mum of one recently took to Instagram to celebrate her little boy, King Andre, as he turned one with a heart-warming message and new 'kingy' photos.