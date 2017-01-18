Tonto Dikeh Actress' husband shuts down separation rumours

The businessman and philanthropist shared this photo of himself and Tonto at a charity match recently.

Tonto Dikeh and husband, Churchill Olakunle Oladunni play

Tonto Dikeh and husband, Churchill Olakunle Oladunni at her surprise birthday party

Tonto Dikeh's husband, Oladunni Churchill has just proved they are very much together thank you!

Last week, various media outlets reported the end of Tonto Dikeh's marriage but the couple are still together.

play Tonto Dikeh and husband are still together (Instagram)

ALSO READ: Victoria Inyama wades into Tonto Dikeh's apology to Mercy Johnson

The businessman and philanthropist shared the photo above of himself and Tonto at a charity match recently.

"Rise to the challenge with confidence. #bigchurchfoundation," he arote alongside the photo.

Apparently, no side chick can hold him back from his true love....

This comes after it was reported that a certain woman stepped into the picture. Tonto Dikeh also fuelled the rumours when she removed her husband's surname from her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, an unnamed aide of Tonto Dikeh's husband Oladunni Churchill said the two are still together.

Pulse also combed through the businessman and philanthropist Instagram page and he still has photos of the both of them on.

ALSO READ: What can Nollywood learn from Tonto Dikeh's marriage?

Some are still accompanied with writings that would make you green with envy.

Apparently fans are happy for them! "I smiled immediately I saw this pic. Plz, don't your enemies any reason to laugh at you. It's normal for couples to have misunderstood," one fan wrote.

See more fans reactions below:

play Fans react to photo of Tonto Dikeh and husband together (Instagram)

play Fans react to photo of Tonto Dikeh and husband together (Instagram)

play Fans react to photo of Tonto Dikeh and husband together (Instagram)

 

play Fans react to photo of Tonto Dikeh and husband together (Instagram)

ALSO READ: Tonto Dikeh Actress celebrates son at 11 months

Tonto Dikeh's husband, Oladunni Churchill also revealed the face of their baby boy, Andre.

play

 

He shared the photo above with the caption, "What ever plan the devil has for you won't work, you shall excel and rule like the king that you are. I love you so much. #replica #thekingishere #kingandreaproperties."

The parents are currently celebrating his turning 11months with a brand new car.

