Toke Makinwa OAP seems to be ready for Maje Ayida

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa

(Yotube)

Seems like Toke Makinwa is ready for whatever legal battle Maje Ayida is bringing.

The estranged husband of the popular media personality we reported hired lawyers to stop the sales and promotion of her memoir 'On Becoming'.

play

 

Ayida's legal representatives sent Toke Makinwa a “letter of demand" to stop all forms of promotional activities and also the sales of the book.

Maje Ayida's lawyer to Toke Makinwa play

Maje Ayida's lawyer to Toke Makinwa

(The Cable )

 

Toke shared this, "The gloves have come off let's do this!!!!!" on Twitter today, February 17, 2017 which makes us wonder if she's ready for the legal battle.

 

Toke Makinwa's estranged husband hired Carter-Ruck a top UK firm that specialises in defamation and has clients such as Elton John, Chelsea FC and Simon Cowell.

He has also hired Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) of Pinheiro LP to represent him in Nigeria.

In Toke Makinwa's memoirs, Maje Ayida was scathingly portrayed and was said to have given the on-air-personality an STD. She also wrote that the fitness expert was a serial cheat and an adulterer.

The legal documents Maje's reps sent to Toke Makinwa described the book as “exaggerated fabrication.

Maje Ayida's lawyer to Toke Makinwa play

Maje Ayida's lawyer to Toke Makinwa

(The Cable )

 

'On Becoming' was published on Sunday, November 27, 2016 by Kachifo Limited. Maje Ayida's lawyers however said the popular book contained “defamatory words.

Maje Ayida's law firm also noted the book brought "public ridicule” on its client, and stated its client's reputation has been “assaulted, injured and damaged.

Toke Makinwa, Maje Ayida and Anita Solomon play

Toke Makinwa, Maje Ayida and Anita Solomon

(Motherhoodinstyle)

 

It was stated that if Toke Makinwa fails to retract her published words and apologise to Maje Ayida in three national dailies, "will result in the commencement of legal action." The letter of warning was sent to Toke Makinwa on Monday, December 23, 2016.

Meanwhile, Toke is hosting a meet and greet and book signing over the weekend in London.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

