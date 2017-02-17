Toke Makinwa OAP seems to be ready for Maje Ayida

Seems like Toke Makinwa is ready for whatever legal battle Maje Ayida is bringing.

The estranged husband of the popular media personality we reported hired lawyers to stop the sales and promotion of her memoir 'On Becoming'.

ALSO READ: Media personality is in love

Ayida's legal representatives sent Toke Makinwa a “letter of demand" to stop all forms of promotional activities and also the sales of the book.

Toke shared this, "The gloves have come off let's do this!!!!!" on Twitter today, February 17, 2017 which makes us wonder if she's ready for the legal battle.

The gloves have come off let's do this!!!!! — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Toke Makinwa's estranged husband hired Carter-Ruck a top UK firm that specialises in defamation and has clients such as Elton John, Chelsea FC and Simon Cowell.

He has also hired Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) of Pinheiro LP to represent him in Nigeria.

In Toke Makinwa's memoirs, Maje Ayida was scathingly portrayed and was said to have given the on-air-personality an STD. She also wrote that the fitness expert was a serial cheat and an adulterer.

The legal documents Maje's reps sent to Toke Makinwa described the book as “exaggerated fabrication.”

'On Becoming' was published on Sunday, November 27, 2016 by Kachifo Limited. Maje Ayida's lawyers however said the popular book contained “defamatory words.”

Maje Ayida's law firm also noted the book brought "public ridicule” on its client, and stated its client's reputation has been “assaulted, injured and damaged.”

It was stated that if Toke Makinwa fails to retract her published words and apologise to Maje Ayida in three national dailies, "will result in the commencement of legal action." The letter of warning was sent to Toke Makinwa on Monday, December 23, 2016.

Meanwhile, Toke is hosting a meet and greet and book signing over the weekend in London.