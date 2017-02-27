The Game Rapper slams Meek Mill for disrespecting Nicki Minaj

The Nicki Minaj/Remy Ma beef is turning into a celebrity war, with Trey Songz, Hot 97’s Ebro, Papoose and Meek Mill all getting dragged into it whether they like it or not.

Guess the latest fighter to enter the arena is? The Game! Yes! The rapper who jumped into the fight early this morning has resurrected from his last beef with Meek Mill.

Recall that the duo had a blowup in September 2016, as Game waged war with the Dreamchasers boss in his '92 Bars' attack and throughout the lead-up to the release of his 1992 album.

Now, The Game is out for Meek Mills blood after he liked a meme that depicts a Mortal Kombat fatality sequence with Remy’s character brutalising Nicki.

The Game has obviously taken sides with his 'Pills N Potions' video co-star, going on an epic 300-word rant in the caption.

Read below:

The Game also makes several accusations against Meek. According to him, Meek was behind Nicki’s house getting broken into and trashed and he owes his popularity to his relationship with Nicki.

All this started immediately after Remy Ma released her lethal diss song ‘shETHER’ on Saturday, February 25, 2017, aimed at Nicki Minaj.