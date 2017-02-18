Tesh Carter Rapper is now a mum!

Tesh Carter has welcomed a baby and she could not wait to share the news with her fans.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Tesh Carter Female rapper strips in simple, sexy comeback photos
Jesse Jagz Hmmm...what is going on between rapper and singer Monica Ogah?
Saeon Rapper chooses Banky W as mentor in industry
Afropolitan Vibes Reminisce, Tesh Carter, Meghaloh, others thrill fans at September edition
Afropolitan Vibes Reminisce, Tesh Carter, Blitz D Ambassador, others to storm September edition
New Music Saeon, Poe, Tesh Carter, Tec, Mojeed - 'I want you'
Live & Unplugged One Nite Solidstar rock stage at April edition
LoudNProudLive Ycee, Saeon, Poe, Tesh Carter, AT +++ GBT Winners, others storm cypher squad edition
Lookbook Beverly Osu, Tesh Carter front Fabulousity by FBT's colourful S/S'16 collection
LoudNProudLive Ycee, Saeon, Poe, Tesh Carter, others set to perform at concert series

Tesh Carter surprised her fans with the best gift yet! She is now a mom! Didn't see that coming, did you?

The fast rising rapper shared photos of herself and her newborn via social media on Saturday, February 18, 2017.

ALSO READ: Nigerian rapper makes come back with sizzling lingerie promo photos

Tesh Carter welcomes baby play

Tesh Carter welcomes baby

(instagram)

Carter who only returned to the Nigerian music scene in 2015, was once rumored to have dating, Chocolate City rapper, Jesse Jagz even though it was never confirmed.

After taking a short break from music to round up her education, Carter returned to music and was signed to Illnostro Records.

Tesh Carter in new promo photos play

Tesh Carter in new promo photos

(onobello)

 

Big congrats to her.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Tonto Dikeh Actress responds to husband's gay allegationsbullet
2 Pulse List 8 true facts about Tonto Dikeh's failed marriagebullet
3 Photo Of The Day Tiwa Savage meets Emeli Sandebullet

Celebs

Founder and president of the Chocolate City Entertainment, Audu Maikori at Chivas The Venture press conference
Audu Maikori Pleas for label boss' release rise as #FreeAudu trends on social media
Bonang Matheba and AKA holiday in Hong Kong
AKA, Bonang Matheba Celebrity South African couple split!
Audu Maikori Celebrities show support for arrested Chocolate City boss with #FreeAudu campaign
Audu Maikori
Audu Maikori Police arrest Chocolate City boss over Kaduna killings misinformation