Tesh Carter surprised her fans with the best gift yet! She is now a mom! Didn't see that coming, did you?

The fast rising rapper shared photos of herself and her newborn via social media on Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Carter who only returned to the Nigerian music scene in 2015, was once rumored to have dating, Chocolate City rapper, Jesse Jagz even though it was never confirmed.

After taking a short break from music to round up her education, Carter returned to music and was signed to Illnostro Records.

Big congrats to her.