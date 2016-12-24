Tekno :  Singer shades Headies Award organisers

It comes as no surprise that Tekno took shots at the organisers of the Headies Awards after his nomination for 'Next Rated' was withdrawn by the awards jury.

The singer is definitely not afraid of stirring up controversies which he proved by shading the organisers of the awards at the 2016 Rhythm Unplugged which took place on Friday, December 23, 2016.

Just before his performance at the annual event held in Lagos state, Tekno said in Pidgin English, "Dem nominate me for award say dem disqualify me, you be God?"

The Net reports that Tekno’s 2016 Headies ‘Next Rated’ nomination was withdrawn for his failure to participate in all of the required activities by organisers leading up to the event.

Tekno's loss was Starboy Entertainment act, Mr. Eazi's gain as he took home the prize which came with a brand new Hyundai Santa Fe SUV at the award ceremony.

Eazi came out on top, beating the likes of Ycee, Aramide and ‘Osinachi’ crooner, Humblesmith to the award.

Tekno also added, "I am very happy. Because them no give me award no mean anything".

The singer has been wildly celebrated for his songs, ‘Wash’, ‘Diana’, ‘Where’, and ‘Pana’, just as he was during his performances at the event last night.