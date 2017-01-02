Stephanie Coker :  OAP's hubby reportedly gifts her with Porsche worth N38m

Stephanie Coker has reportedly received a Porsche Panamera as a wedding gift from her husband.
The OAP was reportedly gifted with the luxury sport car worthN38 million by her husband, Olumide Aderinokun.
LIB reports exclusively that the car was given to Coker as a wedding gift following her traditional wedding which took place in Lagos state on December 30, 2016.
The traditional ceremony was star-studded as expected and even saw Tiwa Savage and estranged husband, Tee Billz in attendance for the first time since their epic split.
Big congrats to her.