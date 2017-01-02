Stephanie Coker :  OAP's hubby reportedly gifts her with Porsche worth N38m

Home > Celebrities >

Stephanie Coker has reportedly received a Porsche Panamera as a wedding gift from her husband.

Stephanie Coker has too many reasons to be excited and reports have revealed that a Porche Panama is one of them.

The OAP was reportedly gifted with the luxury sport car worthN38 million by her husband, Olumide Aderinokun.

ALSO READ: OAP and Daniel Aderinokun hold traditional wedding in Lagos

LIB reports exclusively that the car was given to Coker as a wedding gift following her traditional wedding which took place in Lagos state on December 30, 2016.

Stephanie Coker and Daniel Aderinokun make a great team in these pre-wedding pictures play

Stephanie Coker and Daniel Aderinokun make a great team in these pre-wedding pictures

(Stephanie Coker)

 

The traditional ceremony was star-studded as expected and even saw Tiwa Savage and estranged husband, Tee Billz in attendance for the first time since their epic split.

Big congrats to her.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
