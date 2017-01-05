Sir Shina Peters This darling photo of Afro Juju legend, wife

The fact that Sammie Peters remains the love of Sir Shina Peters life , is an undisputed truth and this new snap proves it.

In the photo, Sir Peters looked every bit the roguish bad boy with his snapback turned backwards as Sammie leans against him, offering him something in her hand.

The connection between the pair is uncanny and rare for a couple of their age.

Despite rumours of marrying another woman, one Olajumoke Olayinka Peters, the Afro Juju legend remains true to his first love.

The love story of Sir Shina Peters and Sammie Peters is one of the most enduring love stories in Nigeria's music entertainment industry, and 20 odd years later, they are still going strong.

In the exclusive interview, Sammie Peters said that she believes in the philosophy of sharing her husband with other women rather than losing him outrightly.

As bizarre as that may seem to some it has helped their marriage this far, so much so that Sir Shina Peters and Sammie Peters love affair is still going on strong even after three decades.