Simi Singer sends passionate birthday message to Adekunle Gold

The singer wound up the rumour mill with her recent words of endearment to YBNL singer, Adekunle Gold.

  • Published:
Simi, Adekunle Gold play

Simi, Adekunle Gold

(Instagram )

Celebrity Birthdays Falz, Dokta Frabz are a year older today
#WomanCrushWednesday Simi, the beautiful, lovely vocalist
Falz The Bahd Guy Singer celebrates 1M followers on Instagram
Pulse Opinion Why aren't more of our stars dating?
Simi Watch singer show off dance moves
#ThrowbackThursday Simi, Adekunle Gold back when the hustle was real
Headies 2016 5 types of celebrities at music awards
#SoundcityMVP2016 5 types of celebrities at mindblowing event
Simi, Adekunle Gold Romantic getaway? Stars spotted together at luxury resort in Lagos

Sensational female vocalist, Simi was quite the passionate type in her tender birthday message to YBNL singer, Adekunle Gold.

She took to her Instagram on Saturday, January 28, 2017 to post words of endearment directed at Gold, who she has been rumoured to be dating.

Adekunle Gold and Simi play

Adekunle Gold and Simi

(Instagram)

 

The post reads, "You're amazing Adekunle. So amazing, it blows me away.

"There are so many things that I wish and pray for you, but words will never be enough. But know that nobody got u like I got u. Live long, kick ass, shine and prosper like the king you will always be.

"Happy birthday Champ. ❤"

Though still considered mystery lovers, Simi's latest comment no doubt more proof that the pair might have a lot more going on than just being close professional singers.

ALSO READ: Romantic getaway? Stars spotted together at luxury resort in Lagos

  play (TCD Photography)

 

This however does not leave out rapper, Falz out of the love triangle with the female singer as both share the sort of closeness that makes it hard to believe that they are not romantically involved.

Her music chemistry with the rapper gave rise to a collaboration album "Chemistry" which was one of the main highlight at the tail of the year 2016.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Monalisa Chinda Have you seen these photos of newly-married actress?bullet
2 RMD Actor is in love...and he wants you to know itbullet
3 Brymo Singer says he is going 'straight to HELL'bullet

Celebs

IK Osakioduwa gets twerking lessons from Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage Ik gets twerking lessons from singer
Tiwa Savage and son, Jamil Balogun
Pulse List 10 sweet photos of Tiwa Savage and son, Jamil
Celebrity Birthday Bisi Ibidapo Obe is a year older today
Femi Kuti pays a visit to IDP camp
Femi Kuti Video of singer teaching IDP children music will warm your heart