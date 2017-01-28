Sensational female vocalist, Simi was quite the passionate type in her tender birthday message to YBNL singer, Adekunle Gold.

She took to her Instagram on Saturday, January 28, 2017 to post words of endearment directed at Gold, who she has been rumoured to be dating.

The post reads, "You're amazing Adekunle. So amazing, it blows me away.

"There are so many things that I wish and pray for you, but words will never be enough. But know that nobody got u like I got u. Live long, kick ass, shine and prosper like the king you will always be.

"Happy birthday Champ. ❤"

Though still considered mystery lovers, Simi's latest comment no doubt more proof that the pair might have a lot more going on than just being close professional singers.

This however does not leave out rapper, Falz out of the love triangle with the female singer as both share the sort of closeness that makes it hard to believe that they are not romantically involved.

Her music chemistry with the rapper gave rise to a collaboration album "Chemistry" which was one of the main highlight at the tail of the year 2016.