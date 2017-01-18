Rita Ora celebrates 11m followers on Instagram

Rita Ora has just hit 11m followers on Instagram and celebrated the milestone with a sexy but cute photo.

The singer shared a snap of herself sitting on a bed wearing sweatpants and a bra, while she posed as if offering her boobs in gratitude for the 11m written on her chest.

She wrote, "This is for all 11M of you! Thank you so much! I have so much in store for you this year! Bring on 2017".

Rita seems to be a little obsessed with her boobs and has actually revealed that she has lost count of the number of times she has exposed her rack in public .

At least, she's offering her fans her best asset.

Big congrats to her.