Rita Ora celebrates 11m followers on Instagram

Rita Ora celebrates as she hits 11 million followers on Instagram, promising even better in 2017.

  • Published:
Rita Ora has just hit 11m followers on Instagram and celebrated the milestone with a sexy but cute photo.

The singer shared a snap of herself sitting on a bed wearing sweatpants and a bra, while she posed as if offering her boobs in gratitude for the 11m written on her chest.

She wrote, "This is for all 11M of you! Thank you so much! I have so much in store for you this year! Bring on 2017".

Rita seems to be a little obsessed with her boobs and has actually revealed that she has lost count of the number of times she has exposed her rack in public.

At least, she's offering her fans her best asset.

Big congrats to her.

