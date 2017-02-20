Pulse List Sola Sobowale is on that 'pepper dem gang' wave

It's undeniable that Sola Sobowale is an actress full of wit, talent and an admirable class.

Ever since she got back to our TV screens we just couldn't get enough (watch the "Wedding Party" for more proof!).

Sobowale has been in the Nigerian movie scene for over 20 years. Yet, the years of her great work are not seen on her facial lines or style.

She's on that pepper dem gang wave and has always been from the 90s to date.

Below is our beloved 'Toyin Tomato' in all her pepper dem gang sauce:

1. Check her out in ripped jeans

Oh baby! She's a grandmother with style!

2. Then this outfit!

3. What about her signature dance moves?

4. She brings another meaning to 'aso ebi'

5. Then she cooks like a pro