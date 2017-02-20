Pulse List Sola Sobowale is on that 'pepper dem gang' wave

She's on that pepper dem gang wave and has always been from the 90s to date.

Sola Sobowale

Sola Sobowale

It's undeniable that Sola Sobowale is an actress full of wit, talent and an admirable class.

Ever since she got back to our TV screens we just couldn't get enough (watch the "Wedding Party" for more proof!).

Sobowale has been in the Nigerian movie scene for over 20 years. Yet, the years of her great work are not seen on her facial lines or style.

Below is our beloved 'Toyin Tomato' in all her pepper dem gang sauce:

1. Check her out in ripped jeans

play

Oh baby! She's a grandmother with style!

2. Then this outfit!

play

3. What about her signature dance moves?

 

4. She brings another meaning to 'aso ebi'

play Sola Sobowale in "The Wedding Party" (Instagram)

5.  Then she cooks like a pro

play

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

