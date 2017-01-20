Pulse List All the time's Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz served us couple goals

JJC, Funke Akindele

JJC, Funke Akindele

(Bellanaija)

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz are undeniably one of our favourite couples of 2016/2017.

The duo ever since they got married last year have turned up at every event together, and all the times.... they have served some hot! hot! couple goals #claps.

1. Just take a look at this picture

play Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz (Instagram)

 

Looking all lovey dovey at The Headies. Such and adorable sight!

2. Then this cuddled up photo she shared on Snapchat

play Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz (Google)

Apparently, whatever they have in mind/plan on doing is a family affair.

3. This photo speaks volumes

play Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz (Instagram)

We're short of words..... So heart tuggging!

4. Stepping in the name of love

play Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz (Instagram)

Two young love birds......walking down the alley hand in hand. All this picture needs is R Kelly belting his hit 'Step in the name of love'.

5. This photo tells it all

play Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz dancing to Shina Peters (Press)

A couple that dances together last forever.

6. What of this time he surprised her with a romantic birthday gift

 

Brings tears to the eyes #sniffs.

