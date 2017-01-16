Pulse List 7 Photos of Davido in Gabon

He was received by the President of Gabon himself, Ali Bongo, with Akon alongside the Davido Music Worldwide crew.

  • Published:
Davido and President of Gabon, Ali Bongo play

Davido and President of Gabon, Ali Bongo

(Instagram)

Nigerian singer Davido was recently in Gabon where he was the opening act for 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The crooner on arrival received nothing short of a Presidential Welcome as he touched down in Libreville, the capital of Gabon.

play Davido, Akon and Booba (Instagram)

 

play Davido, Akon, President Ali Bongo, Diamond Platnumz and others (Instagram)

A video clip shared on Instagram shows Davido and President Bongo, share enthusiastic handshakes at the airport shortly after he arrived today, Thursday, January 12, 2017.

play Davido and Aubameyang (Instagram)

This is hardly the first time Davido has been treated like royalty during a visit to an African country, including Nigeria his home country, with fans trooping out to welcome the singer while chanting his name.

play Davido, Efe, Akon and Berklee delegates (Instagram)

More photos of Davido in Gabon below:

Davido and President of Gabon, Ali Bongo play Davido and President of Gabon, Ali Bongo (Instagram)

play Davido in Gabon (Instagram)

play Davido in Gabon (Instagram)

play Davido in Gabon (Instagram)

