Pulse List 7 Photos of Davido in Gabon

Nigerian singer Davido was recently in Gabon where he was the opening act for 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The crooner on arrival received nothing short of a Presidential Welcome as he touched down in Libreville, the capital of Gabon.

He was received by the President of Gabon himself, Ali Bongo, with Akon alongside the Davido Music Worldwide crew.

A video clip shared on Instagram shows Davido and President Bongo, share enthusiastic handshakes at the airport shortly after he arrived today, Thursday, January 12, 2017.

This is hardly the first time Davido has been treated like royalty during a visit to an African country, including Nigeria his home country, with fans trooping out to welcome the singer while chanting his name.

More photos of Davido in Gabon below: