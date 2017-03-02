Pulse List 5 reasons we love Phyno

Phyno at the moment is one of the hottest pop stars in Nigeria.

He has become one of the most respected entertainers in Nigeria, admired and followed by many on a global scale.

Since his debut with his distinct genre of music into the Nigerian music scene, Phyno is significantly one of those musicians who has successfully transformed the general outlook and perception of African music; this is profoundly evident in his music.

Below are reasons why we're in love with the 'Ghost mode' singer:

1. Amazing eyes

There's something about his eyes. Makes a girl want to take off her clothes.

Very mesmerising.

2. Gives back

While Phyno continues to have lovers of Nigerian music step to his hit singles, ‘Fada Fada’, ‘Connect’, and 'Pino Pino’, he steadily gives back to his numerous fans.

The seasoned rapper continuously puts together concerts to rock the South-East of Nigeria.

3. Handsome

Just look at this picture!

4. Beard gang

Who doesn't want a guy with beards in their lives?

It's sexy and definitely makes life better! Lol.

5. Impeccable dressing

Let's not forget his impeccable dress sens. Always dressing on point.

Slay on Phyno, slay on!