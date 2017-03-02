Pulse List 5 reasons we love Phyno

He has become one of the most respected entertainers in Nigeria, admired and followed by many on a global scale.
Since his debut with his distinct genre of music into the Nigerian music scene, Phyno is significantly one of those musicians who has successfully transformed the general outlook and perception of African music; this is profoundly evident in his music.
Below are reasons why we're in love with the 'Ghost mode' singer:
There's something about his eyes. Makes a girl want to take off her clothes.
Very mesmerising.
While Phyno continues to have lovers of Nigerian music step to his hit singles, ‘Fada Fada’, ‘Connect’, and 'Pino Pino’, he steadily gives back to his numerous fans.
The seasoned rapper continuously puts together concerts to rock the South-East of Nigeria.
Just look at this picture!
Who doesn't want a guy with beards in their lives?
It's sexy and definitely makes life better! Lol.
Let's not forget his impeccable dress sens. Always dressing on point.
Slay on Phyno, slay on!