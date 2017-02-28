Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Actress is living the good life [PHOTOS]

Nollywood diva Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde turned 39 on February 7, 2017.

The actress is currently enjoying a birthday gateaway in an undisclosed location.

She shared this shot of herself in a jacuzzi with lighted scented candles surrounding the bathtub.

"Always had the best birthdays even when I don't plan for it. Thanks to everyone who has made my #39 memorable. Thanks! #Omosexybirthdaygetaway," she captioned the photo of herself holding a champagne flute.

Another photo sees her in a private cinema with close friends.

The final shot shows the mum of four in a private indoor pool.

Meanwhile, Omotola celebrated her 39th birthday it the best way possible! The actress started the night with a quiet dinner with her husband Captain Ekeinde.

The duo then decided to take things up a notch as they met up with some friends including Peter Okoye, Kaylah Oniwo and Moses Inwang, for drinks and Karaoke.