Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Actress is living the good life [PHOTOS]

The actress is currently enjoying a birthday gateaway in an undisclosed location.

  • Published:
Omotola celebrates turning 30 play

Omotola celebrates turning 30

(Instagram)

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Actress shares topless photo with husband
Pulse List 10 Nigerian celebrity long term couples
Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 34 of reality show
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dinner, karaoke, here's how actress celebrated turning 39
Photo Of The Day This cute photo of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
Pulse List 12 Nigerian celebrities celebrating Valentine's day
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Actress, hubby hosted by the Esama of Benin [Photos]
Celebrity Birthday Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is a year older today
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Have you seen these photos of actress' daughter, Meraiah?
Big Brother Naija Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde visits housemates

Nollywood diva Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde turned 39 on February 7, 2017.

The actress is currently enjoying a birthday gateaway in an undisclosed location.

play Omotola celebrates turning 30 (Instagram)

ALSO READ: Actress shares topless photo with husband

She shared this shot of herself in a jacuzzi with lighted scented candles surrounding the bathtub.

"Always had the best birthdays even when I don't plan for it. Thanks to everyone who has made my #39 memorable. Thanks! #Omosexybirthdaygetaway," she captioned the photo of herself holding a champagne flute.

play Omotola celebrates turning 30 (Instagram)

Another photo sees her in a private cinema with close friends.

Omotola celebrates turning 30 play Omotola celebrates turning 30 (Instagram)

ALSO READ: Actress shares throwback pregnancy picture to mark Mothers' Day

The final shot shows the mum of four in a private indoor pool.

Meanwhile, Omotola celebrated her 39th birthday it the best way possible! The actress started the night with a quiet dinner with her husband Captain Ekeinde.

ALSO READ: Actress visits orphanage in Ghana

Actress shares topless photo with husband 

The duo then decided to take things up a notch as they met up with some friends including Peter Okoye, Kaylah Oniwo and Moses Inwang, for drinks and Karaoke.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro Estranged couple reunited?bullet
2 Tonto Dikeh Actress claims she treated several STDs when she was with...bullet
3 Pulse List 8 true facts about Tonto Dikeh's failed marriagebullet

Celebs

Tope Alabi for "The Celebrity Shoot"
Tope Alabi Gospel singer set to bury mum
Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy Producer helps final year student with school fees
Falz
#ManCrushMonday Falz, the bad the better
Tonto Dikeh married Oladunni Churchill  in 2015
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say they don't care about Tonto Dikeh's marital drama