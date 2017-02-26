Muma Gee Singer accuses husband of being fetish, domestic violence, infidelity, fraud

After six years of marriage Muma Gee and Prince Eke have finally called it quits.

The singer has decided to end her long suffering and torture, by filing for divorce against Nollywood actor, Prince Eke, Diamond Celebrities reports.

ALSO READ: 'Muma Gee was never ready for marriage' - actor speaks on divorce

According to her publicist and close friend Don Saint more details will be released soon, as Muma Gee fears for her life and safety following series of death threats from Prince Eke, following yesterday's threat she should be prepared to rest in peace.

According to Don Saint, Muma Gee has made an official report to the Nigerian police last night with regards to the matter.

In Prince Eke’s post on the internet on February 25, 2017, he stated that Muma Gee should prepare to rest in peace, along with a photo of his kids and eldest sister.

ALSO READ: Muma Gee, Prince Eke Celebrity couple part ways

On which according to Muma Gee, he took the photos when she granted him access to see their kids at Sheraton hotel between the hours of 5pm-7pm same yesterday, and as soon as they parted ways, he took the photos immediately and posted on the Internet, thereby creating the impression that she abandoned her kids while he was just seeing them in months, neither did he call to ask after their welfare until the February 24, 2017.

The singer shared photo evidence of domestic violence and battering that led to their break up on the night of November 5, 2016, before he packed out of their house into a hotel next street to their home in Port Harcourt.

According to Muma Gee, Eke came up with lies and all sorts of false allegations to assassinate her character.