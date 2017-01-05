Muma Gee, Prince Eke Celebrity couple part ways

Recently, Nollywood actor Prince Eke shared a post saying his wife, Muma Gee abandoned her children to party.

The actor claimed Muma Gee travelled to Abuja leaving a few month old baby behind.

Now, Prince in an interview with LIB says, they have been separated for three months now.

According to him, he's no longer married to the singer and are both heading for divorce.

He told LIB, "We have been separated for about 3 months now.

Let’s just say it didn’t work. We are not compatible. Talking about Muma Gee now is going to remind me of things I have forgotten. I have moved on and she has also moved on. I don’t want talk to Muma Gee again."

On who has custody of the kids, "I don’t need to agitate about who should have custody of the kids. To be honest, I won’t be able to take care of them like a mother would and they are too tender. They are with their mother. I allowed that because I can’t take care of them for now. They will probably slow me down and my job also restricts me."

On why he took his marital drama to social media,

"I don’t feel good speaking about my private affair in public but the reason I had to speak out was because at that point, for 3 months Muma Gee was no were to be found. People said they saw her in Abuja.

“I saw your wife in Abuja o, with the crazy hair that she made” but all the same, It’s her life not my life. I had to go to the social welfare for kids, they invited her. They almost arrested her before she now came back and carried the kids. The next thing she did was to snap photos with the kids and put up on social media."

"When I come around her house to see my kids because we don’t live together, I find out they are with the nanny. Why? And I will be on location and the nanny will call me and say my child is vomiting. What! Where the fuck is their mother?

If you are married you will understand where I am coming from. It’s so painful and a lot of my friends were like ‘don’t put your family matter on social media’ but I needed to explode. I didn’t even read the comments on blogs because I knew people will call me names and insult me but all the same, thank God I did that, I have moved on."

He further added the kids are with his wife and he hasn't seen them since then but would if he wants to.