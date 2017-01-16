ManCrushMonday Ayoola, steadily winning

Today's man crush is the handsome actor and singer, Ayobami Ayoola!

Ayoola is a Nollywood actor best known for winning Project Fame West Africa (2012) before taking a role in the web series "Skinny Girl in Transit."

In 2012, the 25-year-old emerged the 5th winner of Project Fame West Africa walking away with the star prize of N2.5m, a Toyota RAV 4 and a lucrative record deal.

We have seen him as Mide in "Skinny Girl in Transit," his performance in Blessing Egbe's "Lekki Wives" also didn't go unnoticed.

He has released singles including "Aya Wa," "Love You," "Ochanya" among others. As an actor or singer, Ayoola knows his onions.

The actor's future projects include "Isoken" and "Bankers NGR."

Aside from being a totally brilliant actor and singer, Ayoola has the good looks and that is just another reason the ladies can't get enough!

Shine on Ayoola! shine on!