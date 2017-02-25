Toke Makinwa Maje Ayida slams OAP with N100m defamation lawsuit

Toke Makinwa has been served with a N100 million defamation lawsuit following the warning letter she got in December.

No chill! Toke Makinwa will be returning home from London to meet a N100 million defamation lawsuit against her by her estranged husband, Maje Ayida.

The Cable reports that while the OAP was hosting a meet & greet for her best-selling memoir, "On Becoming" in London, after being asked to seize all promotions of the book by Ayida's lawyer, she was served the lawsuit.

It is easy to deduce that Ayida's lawyer's, Carter-Ruck, a top UK firm that specializes in defamation and Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) of Pinheiro LP, representing him in Nigeria, made the move as Makinwa has continued to promote and sell her book.

As earlier reported, Ayida revealed his intentions to take legal actions against his ex-wife over the content of her memoir which his lawyers described as containing “defamatory words.”

According to the, On Becoming is an “exaggerated fabrication.”

The Cable also reports that Ayida through his lawyers, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) of Pinheiro LP, initiated the proceedings on February 7 at the Lagos judicial division of the high court, Lagos state.

The fitness guru is also reportedly suing the publishers of the book, Kachifo Limited.

The legal documents also revealed that Ayida has asked the courts to donate the proceeds to four charities which will be nominated by him.

Last weekend, Ayida told Saturday Beats, that Makinwa's memoir hurt his brand as people tend to believe what they read about you.

Now, we wait for Makinwa's play as she has gone on to promote her book, giving us the impression that she is ready to take on her estranged husband if need be.

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
