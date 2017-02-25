No chill! Toke Makinwa will be returning home from London to meet a N100 million defamation lawsuit against her by her estranged husband, Maje Ayida.

The Cable reports that while the OAP was hosting a meet & greet for her best-selling memoir, "On Becoming" in London, after being asked to seize all promotions of the book by Ayida's lawyer, she was served the lawsuit.

ALSO READ: Maje Ayida sues media personality over her book 'On Becoming'

It is easy to deduce that Ayida's lawyer's, Carter-Ruck, a top UK firm that specializes in defamation and Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) of Pinheiro LP, representing him in Nigeria, made the move as Makinwa has continued to promote and sell her book.

As earlier reported, Ayida revealed his intentions to take legal actions against his ex-wife over the content of her memoir which his lawyers described as containing “defamatory words.”

According to the, On Becoming is an “exaggerated fabrication.”

The Cable also reports that Ayida through his lawyers, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) of Pinheiro LP, initiated the proceedings on February 7 at the Lagos judicial division of the high court, Lagos state.

The fitness guru is also reportedly suing the publishers of the book, Kachifo Limited.

The legal documents also revealed that Ayida has asked the courts to donate the proceeds to four charities which will be nominated by him.

ALSO READ: Media personality reacts to Maje Ayida’s lawsuit

Last weekend, Ayida told Saturday Beats, that Makinwa's memoir hurt his brand as people tend to believe what they read about you.