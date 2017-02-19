If you have been opportune to read Toke Makinwa's book, "On Becoming", you might be thinking the only thing missing is a photo of Maje Ayida, complete with horns, a tail, and a really bad tan.

That being said, it would be easy to wonder how he could have taken all that nasty information about him, being exposed to the public, without any reaction.

And boy, did he react! Sadly, the lawsuit does little to change the damage that has been done.

Speaking during an interview with Punch's Saturday Beats, the fitness coach revealed that the infamous book telling Makinwa's struggles in their relationship and marriage and the roles he played, "hurt his brand."

Although he declined to speak about the Defamation lawsuit he issued against his ex-wife , he made it clear that his brand has suffered.

"People tend to form a perception of you from what they read or hear about you. Having those kinds of things written about me and circulating in the public domain has definitely hurt my brand, though it’s hard to quantify the kind of impact it has had.

"However, I concentrate my energy on doing good work and letting it speak for me."

When asked if there are any hopes of a reconciliation between himself and Makinwa, he said, "I’m not at liberty to discuss that."

'On Becoming' was published on Sunday, November 27, 2016, by Kachifo Limited.

Ayida hired Carter-Ruck, a top UK firm that specializes in defamation and has clients such as Elton John, Chelsea FC, and Simon Cowell. He has also hired Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) of Pinheiro LP to represent him in Nigeria.

His lawyers have asked Mmakinwa to seize the sales and promotion of her memoir on the grounds that the popular book contained “defamatory words.”