Kim Kardashian Star slams divorce rumours with adorable family video

At least that’s the message Kim Kardashian is sending with a montage of home videos showing loving moments between she and her husband.

  Published:

Contrary to report circulating on the Internet, Reality star Kim Kardashian and rapper, Kanye West are not getting a divorce.

It appears all is well in the Kardashian-West home. At least that’s the message Kim Kardashian is sending with a montage of home videos showing loving moments between she and her husband, Kanye West plus videos of their children, North West and Saint West.

  play Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Instagram)

 

ALSO READ: Kanye West released from hospital

Kim shared the clip on her official app today, January 4, 2016, as well as her YouTube page.

On December 7, 2016, US Weekly reported the marriage of the pair reached a rocky surface after some series of events, especially West's recent dramatic outburst which landed him at the hospital.

Recall that US Weekly reported that Kardashian may soon distance herself from her husband and take up the challenge of a single mother.

ALSO READ: Kanye West faces his biggest battle yet

Obviously, the duo are still very much together.

play Kim shares this adorable photo of family in a grand return to Instagram (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Kim is back to social media sharing a sweet photo of herself and her family. The model shared the snap on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, via her Instagram page with the simple caption, 'Family'.

ALSO READ: Reality star breaks silence after robbery

In the cute snap, Kim was pictured squatting next to her children, North and Saint West, with her husband, Kanye West, standing by them, as the family rocked matching white ensembles.

Kim has been on what turned out to be a three-month break following her robbery experience at gunpoint in Paris back in October, last year.

