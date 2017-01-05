Kemi Adetiba Fan prays video director gets engaged as she turns 37

Kemi Adetiba's fans are concerned about her so much so that they pray for her to settle down.

Kemi Adetiba

Kemi Adetiba



Kemi Adetiba is so used to prayers for her nuptials, it's more hilarious than offensive to her.

Another fan has taken it upon herself to send a special prayer to God on her behalf, asking that the video director gets engaged as she turn 37 on January 8.

ALSO READ: 'I didn't sleep with anyone to climb the ladder' video director speaks

Adetiba who found the post rather amusing shared it on social media, noting that she had been wondering when the marriage prayers would come as it has become a norm.

The music video mavin is part of an ever increasing list of Nigerian celebrities who do not believe that marriage completes them and are comfortable being single.

Of course, Nigerians do not see it that way and will continue to hound them until they are happily (or unhappily) settled in the homes of their husbands.

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
