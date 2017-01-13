Kanayo O Kanayo 54 year old actor now studying law

54-year-old Kanayo O Kanayo has revealed he has enrolled in the University of Abuja to study law.

The veteran star took to Instagram on January 12, 2017, to make this announcement to fans.

"Hello People, For the love of you, I owe you the notice that I have resumed classes in school, the University of Abuja." Adding, "Just finished with morning lecture, Law of Evidence, and on standby for Equity 2-4pm. #overandout."

Popular for his roles in movies like "Lost Kingdom," " Living in Bondage," "October 1," "Apaye" among others, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere already holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Philosophy, and Masters Degree in Political Science from University of Lagos.

His journey to stardom kick-started with a film appearance in "Living in Bondage" as Chief Omego, a role which earned him a cash pay of N1,500.

In 2013, he received a political appointment from former President Goodluck Jonathan as a board member of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Studies.

In 2011, the actor contested to represent the people of Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

Kanayo O. Kanayo seeks to inspire the youth to great achievements, and provide a platform upon which they can more easily realize their dreams with a mentorship academy, Kanayo O. Kanayo Mentoring Academy, KOKMA.