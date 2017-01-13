Kanayo O Kanayo 54 year old actor now studying law

The veteran star took to Instagram on January 12, 2017, to make this announcement to fans.

  • Published:
Kanayo O Kanayo play

Kanayo O Kanayo

54-year-old Kanayo O Kanayo has revealed he has enrolled in the University of Abuja to study law.

play Kanayo O Kanayo (Instagram)

 

The veteran star took to Instagram on January 12, 2017, to make this announcement to fans.

"Hello People, For the love of you, I owe you the notice that I have resumed classes in school, the University of Abuja." Adding, "Just finished with morning lecture, Law of Evidence, and on standby for Equity 2-4pm. #overandout."

Popular for his roles in movies like "Lost Kingdom," " Living in Bondage," "October 1," "Apaye" among others, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere already holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Philosophy, and Masters Degree in Political Science from University of Lagos.

His journey to stardom kick-started with a film appearance in "Living in Bondage" as Chief Omego, a role which earned him a cash pay of N1,500.

Kanayo O Kanayo play

Kanayo O Kanayo

 

In 2013, he received a political appointment from former President Goodluck Jonathan as a board member of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Studies.

In 2011, the actor contested to represent the people of Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

Kanayo O. Kanayo seeks to inspire the youth to great achievements, and provide a platform upon which they can more easily realize their dreams with a mentorship academy, Kanayo O. Kanayo Mentoring Academy, KOKMA.

