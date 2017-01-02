Home > Celebrities >

Julius Agwu :  Actor spotted 1st time since health scare

Julius Agwu Actor spotted 1st time since health scare

Julius is back on his feet and was on Sunday, January 1, 2016, pictured with his wife at a church in Houston, Texas.

  • Published:
Julius Agwu play

Julius Agwu

(Instagram)

Adaeze Yobo Ex-beauty queen says Joseph Yobo proposed after 3 months of dating
Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz Estranged couple spotted together since April saga
Burna Boy "Never compare me to anyone" singer says
Yvonne Orji Nigerian-American actress on vacation in Nigeria
Jennifer Lopez, Drake Watch new flame kiss on the dance floor
Toke Makinwa Tiwa Savage, Gbemi Olateru, others attend OAP's pyjama party [PHOTOS]
Anita Joseph Actress talks about short lived marriages
#SoundcityMVP2016 5 types of celebrities at mindblowing event
Ubi Franklin Manager gets rid of wedding ring
Jim Iyke Actor pens heartfelt letter to Uche Jombo

Julius Agwu who has been off social media for 18 weeks, stirring speculation of a relapse in his health, has been spotted over the holidays.

Julius is back on his feet and was on Sunday, January 1, 2016, pictured with his wife at a church in Houston, Texas.

play Julius Agwu spotted with wife at Church (Instablog9ja)

 

Recall that the ace comedian shared a photo of his feet via his Instagram page on Friday, November 18, deleting it shortly after.

His fans who have been worried that the comedian might be struggling with his health, have begun speculating that the photo was shared from his hospital bed.

play Julius Agwu after his brain tumour surgery (Instagram)

Whatever the case maybe, the still poured in love and prayers for the comedian, wishing him a speedy recovery.

ALSO READ: Comedians wife clears air on brain tumour relapse rumours

play Julius Agwu after his brain tumour surgery (Instagram)

Agwu underwent a successful brain surgery to remove lumps found in his brain last year which is exactly what has got many worried for him, although his manager has refuted claims of a relapse in his health.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz Estranged couple spotted together since April sagabullet
2 Chinedu Ikedieze Actor celebrates birth of niecebullet
3 D'Banj, Seun Kuti Celebs rally around ailing TV host, Emma Ugoleebullet

Celebs

Throwback photo of Mercy Aigbe and Victoria Inyama
Victoria Inyama Read actress' amazing tribute to Mercy Aigbe
Adaeze and Joseph Yobo
Adaeze Yobo Ex-beauty queen says Joseph Yobo proposed after 3 months of dating
Yemi Alade
Yemi Alade Singer has a message for her critics [Video]
Ubi Franklin at Ayamma movie premiere
Ubi Franklin Manager pens heartfelt open letter to son