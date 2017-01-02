Julius Agwu :  Actor spotted 1st time since health scare

Julius Agwu who has been off social media for 18 weeks, stirring speculation of a relapse in his health, has been spotted over the holidays.

Julius is back on his feet and was on Sunday, January 1, 2016, pictured with his wife at a church in Houston, Texas.

Recall that the ace comedian shared a photo of his feet via his Instagram page on Friday, November 18, deleting it shortly after.

His fans who have been worried that the comedian might be struggling with his health, have begun speculating that the photo was shared from his hospital bed.

Whatever the case maybe, the still poured in love and prayers for the comedian, wishing him a speedy recovery.

