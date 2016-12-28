Jennifer Lopez, Drake :  Music stars fuel romance rumours

The photo shows Drake's arms wrapped tightly around her while Lopez lies on his lap with her eyes closed.
So, it all started on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, when they posted a pretty intimate photo of them all snuggled up on a couch, looking like a pair of lovebirds.
Recall that JLo and Drake sparked rumours of a romance earlier this month when he attended two of her Las Vegas "All I Have" shows, and also invited her to a private dinner party at West Hollywood’s Delilah’s on Monday, December 19, 2016.
Although they’ve made no official confirmation, but their latest Instagram photo tells a lot is going on between this two.
They certainly look more than a little friendly.
Meanwhile, Drake’s ex, Rihanna has stopped following Lopez on Instagram over the holiday weekend.
Lopez called off her romance with her on-off boyfriend of five years, Casper Smart, in August.
Drake and Rihanna were dating on and off for seven years, but split again in October.