Home > Celebrities >

Jennifer Lopez, Drake :  Music stars fuel romance rumours

Jennifer Lopez, Drake Music stars fuel romance rumours

The photo shows Drake's arms wrapped tightly around her while Lopez lies on his lap with her eyes closed.

  • Published:
J Lo and Drake fuel romance rumours play

J Lo and Drake fuel romance rumours

(Instagram)

DJ Cuppy DJ finally opens up on relationship with Victor Anichebe
Funke Akindele Actress' surprise from husband will warm your heart
Photo Of The Day This lovely photo of Wale and daughter
Lilian Esoro Marriage over? Actress deletes Franklin as surname
Photo Of The Day This cheeky photo of Dayo Amusa, Bimbo Thomas, Iyabo Ojo and others
Ubi Franklin "With you I haven't lost" manager tells son
Timi Dakolo Singer celebrates his Bayelsa princess with touching words
Muma Gee, Prince Eke Couple fuel breakup rumours
Bez Idakula Music star reveals son's face
Jim Iyke 'I have no love for any woman' actor writes God

Jennifer Lopez and Drake are fueling romance rumours with their latest cosy photo.

So, it all started on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, when they posted a pretty intimate photo of them all snuggled up on a couch, looking like a pair of lovebirds.

Drake play

Drake

(i-d/Places+Faces )

 

The photo shows Drake's arms wrapped tightly around her while Lopez lies on his lap with her eyes closed.

Recall that JLo and Drake sparked rumours of a romance earlier this month when he attended two of her Las Vegas "All I Have" shows, and also invited her to a private dinner party at West Hollywood’s Delilah’s on Monday, December 19, 2016.

Although they’ve made no official confirmation,  but their latest Instagram photo tells a lot is going on between this two.

They certainly look more than a little friendly.

Meanwhile, Drake’s ex, Rihanna has stopped following Lopez on Instagram over the holiday weekend.

Rihanna can't dress like this in Barbados play

Rihanna can't dress like this in Barbados

(Just Jared)

 

Lopez called off her romance with her on-off boyfriend of five years, Casper Smart, in August.

Drake and Rihanna were dating on and off for seven years, but split again in October.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 DJ Cuppy DJ finally opens up on relationship with Victor Anichebebullet
2 Kiss Daniel Singer robbed in Calabarbullet
3 Funke Akindele Actress' surprise from husband will warm your heartbullet

Celebs

Funke Akindele
Funke Akindele A clergyman says actress may die barren
Davido captured by Places + Faces
Davido Music star gifts self 'little 2017 Range Rover'
Uche Jombo
Celebrity Birthdays Uche Jombo, May D, Tayo Sobola are a year older
Dabota Lawson Former beauty queen reflects on her amazing year