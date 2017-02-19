Arrested music company executive, Audu Maikori has spoken barely 24hours after he was released by the police.
This is coming barely 24 hours after his release by the Nigerian police on Saturday, February 18, 2017.
He further said the support he got from Nigerians after his arrest showed that Nigerians aren't as divided as it seems.
In three different tweets, Maikori expressed gratitude and his decision to continue with freedom of speech in Nigeria.
Maikori was arrested by the Nigerian police for misinforming the public via his tweets on the Southern Kaduna crisis after he was misinformed by one of his staff.