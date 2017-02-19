Chocolate Music executive, Audu Maikori has said he was released on bail due to the immense support & voice of all the great people in Nigeria.

This is coming barely 24 hours after his release by the Nigerian police on Saturday, February 18, 2017.

1.Yesterday I was released on bail due to the immense support & voice of all the great people in Nigeria. I do not take your support lightly — AuduMaikori (@Audu) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

2.even though my agitations were for #SouthernKaduna ,the wholeof Nigeria spoke with one voice &showed that we aren't as divided as they say — AuduMaikori (@Audu) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

He further said the support he got from Nigerians after his arrest showed that Nigerians aren't as divided as it seems.

3. The agitations are about a #FreeNigeria,freedom of speech & upholding democracy. It's not about religion,ethnicity or politics.God bless — AuduMaikori (@Audu) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

In three different tweets, Maikori expressed gratitude and his decision to continue with freedom of speech in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Audu Maikori regains freedom

Maikori was arrested by the Nigerian police for misinforming the public via his tweets on the Southern Kaduna crisis after he was misinformed by one of his staff.