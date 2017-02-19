Audu Maikori 'I was released because of Nigerians,' music exec speaks

Arrested music company executive, Audu Maikori has spoken barely 24hours after he was released by the police.

  • Published:
Audu Maikori play

Audu Maikori has regained freedom

(Twitter)

Audu Maikori Music exec regains freedom
Audu Maikori Pleas for label boss' release rise as #FreeAudu trends on social media
Audu Maikori Celebrities show support for arrested Chocolate City boss with #FreeAudu campaign
Audu Maikori Police arrest Chocolate City boss over Kaduna killings misinformation
Yemi Alade Music star, Timi Dakolo, Praiz, others nab UN Ambassador for Peace awards
Buckwyld 'n' Breathless "I shared the same mattress with Ice Prince" - says Jesse Jagz
Buckwyld 'n' Breathless 5 types of celebrities at 2Baba, M.I's concert

Chocolate Music executive, Audu Maikori has said he was released on bail due to the immense support & voice of all the great people in Nigeria.

This is coming barely 24 hours after his release by the Nigerian police on Saturday, February 18, 2017.

 

 

He further said the support he got from Nigerians after his arrest showed that Nigerians aren't as divided as it seems.

 

In three different tweets, Maikori expressed gratitude and his decision to continue with freedom of speech in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Audu Maikori regains freedom

Maikori was arrested by the Nigerian police for misinforming the public via his tweets on the Southern Kaduna crisis after he was misinformed by one of his staff.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tonto Dikeh Actress responds to husband's gay allegationsbullet
2 Toke Makinwa OAP seems to be ready for Maje Ayidabullet
3 Tonto Dikeh Actress confirms separation from husbandbullet

Celebs

Tesh Carter maternity photo
Tesh Carter New mum shares first maternity photo
Audu Maikori
Audu Maikori Music exec regains freedom
Tesh Carter in new promo photos
Tesh Carter Rapper is now a mum!
Founder and president of the Chocolate City Entertainment, Audu Maikori at Chivas The Venture press conference
Audu Maikori Pleas for label boss' release rise as #FreeAudu trends on social media