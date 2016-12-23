Headies 2016 :  Wizkid 'snubs' Eva Alordiah's fiancé [VIDEO]

The 2016 Headies is finally over! But what will forever be ingrained in the hearts of the audience was when Baba Nla crooner snubbed Eva Alordiah's fiancé, Caesar.

Epic moment Wizkid snubbed Eva's fiance, Ceasar. https://t.co/yAouXdrLf6 — Pulse Celebs (@PulseCelebs247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Wizkid walked into the venue almost at the last hour sending the crowd into a frenzy!

While walking past the crowd he reached out to hug someone, Caesar thinking it was him, stretched his arms only for Wizkid to ditch him and hug Eva.

Ofcourse the singer doesn't know Cool TV presenter Caesar and might have been reaching out for Eva.......

Recall that Caesar is the same guy who proposed to Eva at the Headies early this year , January 1, 2016.

The engagement proposal came as big surprise to the rapper who excitedly confirmed her YES! with a hot kiss.