George, Amal Clooney Celebrity couple expecting twins!

Recall that the celebrity couple started trying to conceive last year, but didn’t have any success.

George and Amal Clooney at the Cannes Film Festival play

George and Amal Clooney at the Cannes Film Festival

(dailymail)

Amal and George Clooney are expecting their first brood and it's going to be twins, a boy and a girl!

play

InTouch reports Amal is pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl. An insider close to the lawyer, 38, told the magazine, “When George and Amal found out it was twins they were surprised, but also a little scared because they both had said that one was enough. But the news that it was a boy and a girl made them both really happy. They feel like they’ve hit the family jackpot.

And a jackpot it is!

Meanwhile, George is taking the news surprisingly well considering he didn’t want to have children.

A source says, “He’s gone from never wanting to be a father to being totally excited about Amal’s pregnancy and the thought of raising two children who will call him Dad." Adding, “He’s been doting on Amal’s every need and talking to her belly. He’s also having a blast coming up with baby names.

Recall that the celebrity couple started trying to conceive last year, but didn’t have any success, they eventually turned to IVF and now are going to welcome two little bundles of joy.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

