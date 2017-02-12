Eric Arubayi 'He is with God now' says Pastor Paul Adefarasin on late singer

Gospel singer Eric Arubayi passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2017 , after a brief illness.

The late singer who died at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital regularly attended House On The Rock church in Lagos. He was one of the prominent members of the all-star church.

Today, February 12, 2017, the Head Pastor of House On The Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin spoke about the late talented singer during his sermon.

"I hate to lose anybody. There's no happy man like Eric..." said Pastor Paul Adefarasin.

"Eric is with God now. Eric cannot be resurrected, he is not coming back. He's dead...with the Lord but he's happy. We mourn because we miss him but Eric is in a good place now" he further said.

ALSO READ: Everything you should know about Eric Arubayi

Many Nigerian music acts have expressed their sadness over the untimely death of Eric Arubayi. Top Nigerian rapper M.I Abaga tweeted "Join me to celebrate my friend Eric Arubayi's life. we cry.. but not as those without faith for we know we will meet again.. Rest In Peace."

Join me to celebrate my friend Eric Arubayi's life. we cry.. but not as those without faith for we know we will me… https://t.co/pinqnC3Ydv — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Rick Nwanso who handled the late singer's PR affairs also tweeted on the sad loss. "1 Cor. 15:55. Rest In Peace my bro @EricArubayi. You were the first to believe in me as a PR practitioner. You are forever in my heart."

1 Cor. 15:55. Rest In Peace my bro @EricArubayi. You were the first to believe in me as a PR practitioner. You are… https://t.co/3NQjJmzePN — ♚ R I C K (@RickNwanso) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Late Eric is survived by a wife Chinonso and one child, a son. Eric and his wife recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary recently.