Drake, Jennifer Lopez Rapper buys music star $100K necklace

The rapper dropped $100,000 on a platinum and diamond Tiffany Victoria necklace for Jennifer Lopez last week.

Drake has reportedly just bought his new beau Jennifer Lopez a pretty expensive necklace.

E! News reports the 30-year-old rapper dropped $100,000 on a platinum and diamond Tiffany Victoria necklace for Jennifer Lopez last week.

play Jennifer Lopez reportedly flaunting the expensive necklace (Instagram)

 

We learned he gave the jewellery to her as a gift on New Year's Eve to prove his love for her.

This is not the first time the OVO boss would be buying an extravagant gift for a lady.

Last year after Rihanna won the 2016 MTV Video Vanguard Award Drake surprised her with a billboard, which read, "Congratulations to Rihanna from Drake and Everyone at OVO."

play Drake gifts Rihanna a billboard (Rap Up)

 

He Bought Rihanna a Billboard, put her name on it so she knows whatever they had was real.

Drake and J Lo started fuelling rumours on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, when they posted a pretty intimate photo of them all snuggled up on a couch, looking like a pair of lovebirds.

The photo shows Drake's arms wrapped tightly around her while Lopez lies on his lap with her eyes closed.

Meanwhile, the two sparked rumours of a romance late last year when he attended two of her Las Vegas "All I Have" shows, and also invited her to a private dinner party at West Hollywood’s Delilah’s on Monday, December 19, 2016.

Although they’ve made no official confirmation,  but their latest Instagram photo tells a lot is going on between this two.

