Di'Ja 4 things you didn't know about singer's nuptials

Di'Ja keeps wetting our appetite with tidbits from her secret nuptials in 2015.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Di'ja Check out this adorable photo from Di’Ja’s wedding day
Di'ja Singer finally reveals husband's face [PHOTO]
Photo Of The Day Di'ja, son are too cute for words
Di'ja Singer dishes on the reasons behind her secret wedding
Di'ja There are other countries other than America - singer
Photo Of The Day Mummy and me! Di'ja, son are so adorable
Di’ja Singer opens up on secret marriage and pregnancy
Di'ja Another adorable photo of singer's son emerges
Di'Ja Singer releases photo of newborn baby
Di'ja Singer teases fans with son in new selfie

Di'Ja has been taking her time with the information she releases to the public about her family and indeed, about her very secret wedding.

Two years after the wedding which took place in 2015, very little details of the wedding are known by the public.

However, we can help you with four things you may not have known about the wedding.

ALSO READ: Check out this adorable photo from Di’Ja’s wedding day

Di'Ja and husband, Rotimi play

Di'Ja and husband, Rotimi

(LIB)

 

1. Di'Ja was pregnant prior to the wedding which half explains all the secrecy behind the nuptials.

2. The wedding took place in Kaduna state.

 3. The wedding was such a well-kept secret that the official photographer for the event travelled all the way to Kaduna for the wedding without knowing who the bride was.

play

 

 4. The four different outfits the singer rocked on her wedding were designed by Maureen Okogwu-Ikokwu, niece of Nigeria’s former first lady, late Mrs Maryam Babangida.

Henry Oji, the official photographer that captured moments from Di'ja's 2015 secret wedding says "One of the highlights of 2015 was documenting Di'ja's wedding.

"I've never had to do a wedding in recent times without knowing who the bride was till we got to Kaduna.

"She looked absolutely beautiful. God bless you Di'ja though, trusting us with your big day.  God bless your calm husband and handsome son."

Di'Ja finally gave us a glimpse of her husband, Rotimi's face in a selfie she shared on social media on Thursday, January 5, 2017, alongside the first photos from her wedding day.

Dija and her father on her wedding day play

Dija and her father on her wedding day

(BN)

 

ALSO READ: Singer finally reveals husband's face [PHOTO]

Di'ja has previously explained in an exclusive interview with LIB, that she keeps most of her family life, especially when it comes to her husband, to herself, not to be secretive but because that's the kind of person she is.

Guess she is having a rethink after all.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz Here's proof estranged couple spent Christmas...bullet
2 Di'ja Singer finally reveals husband's face [PHOTO]bullet
3 Chris Brown, Soulja Boy All the juicy details from music star's beefbullet

Celebs

Blackface and Martha Adama
BlackFace Singer finds love again [PHOTOS]
Stunner and Olinda Chapel
Stunner Zimbabwean rapper's wife outs him for alleged infidelity [VIDEO]
Basketmouth meets Parvez Ahmed, Mayor of Brent
Basketmouth Comedian meets Mayor of Brent
Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj in loved up photo
Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Timeline of couple's relationship