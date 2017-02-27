Diamond Platnumz Singer probed over drug trafficking

Diamond Platnumz was on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, summoned by the Tanzania Revenue Authority over drug trafficking links.

The Tanzanian sweetheart was asked to hand in a report on his source of wealth and a statement on his tax returns over drug trafficking links in the country.

The singer who recently welcomed a baby boy was earlier listed as a suspected drug trafficker operating in Tanzania.

He appeared before the investigative agency in Dar-es-Salaam, where he underwent questioning with his documents being inspected.

After the documents were scrutinised, the Tanzania Revenue Authority handed the singer a clean bill of health for complying with the law.

Meanwhile, Diamond Platnumz and girlfriend, Zari, welcomed their bundle of joy at the Netcare hospital, Pretoria, South Africa at exactly 02: 35am.

The crooner who shared a photo of his newborn's feet also revealed they haven't concluded on a name yet.

Diamond is a Bongo Flava recording artist and singer from Tanzania. He is best known for his hit song ‘Number One’. Diamond has won numerous awards at Channel O and the HiPipo Music Awards, and is considered influential among his fans, and is said to be the most loved and decorated Tanzanian artist at the moment.