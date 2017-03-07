Ciara made an enchanting figure for the latest edition of Harper's Bazaar, showing off her baby bump.

The pregnant singer posed semi-nude in a white T-shirt and blue denim jeans, looking simply and breathtakingly beautiful.

In another she struck her classic pose with only a wet shirt on, clinging to her belly.

Ciara also posed with her son, Future Zahir, who she shares with rapper ex, Future.

She told the publication that her quarterback husband, Russell Wilson, wants 5 children including Future but that she wants just one more, making three kids.

Ciara also revealed hopes that their next child would be the opposite of what they are having this year.

Ciara and Wilson tied the knot on July 7, 2016, in a very private ceremony which took place in England.

The couple are expecting their first child together.