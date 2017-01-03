Ciara Music star shares photos of her baby bump

Ciara is starting the New Year with a huge baby bump! The singer has just shown off the latest unborn addition to her family.

The 31-year-old pregnant entertainer took to her Instagram page to share some adorable selfies showing off her growing bump.

“1st Selfie Of The #NewYear #GoHawks,” she captioned a photo while wearing her husband Russell Wilson‘s Seahawks football jersey.

Ciara also added a photo showing off her bump from the side while relaxing in bed and a family portrait with Russell and her two-year-old son Future.

“And Now We’re Talking To #2017….” she wrote along the family photo.

We can’t wait to meet their latest addition.