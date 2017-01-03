Ciara Music star shares photos of her baby bump

The 31-year-old pregnant entertainer took to her Instagram page to share some adorable selfies showing off her growing bump.

Ciara shows off baby bump play

Ciara shows off baby bump

(Instagram)

Ciara is starting the New Year with a huge baby bump! The singer has just shown off the latest unborn addition to her family.

play Ciara shows off baby bump (Instagram)

1st Selfie Of The #NewYear #GoHawks,” she captioned a photo while wearing her husband Russell Wilson‘s Seahawks football jersey.

Ciara also added a photo showing off her bump from the side while relaxing in bed and a family portrait with Russell and her two-year-old son Future.

play Ciara shows off baby bump on Instagram (Instagram)

And Now We’re Talking To #2017….” she wrote along the family photo.

We can’t wait to meet their latest addition.

