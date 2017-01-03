Ciara Music star shares photos of her baby bump

The 31-year-old pregnant entertainer took to her Instagram page to share some adorable selfies showing off her growing bump.
“1st Selfie Of The #NewYear #GoHawks,” she captioned a photo while wearing her husband Russell Wilson‘s Seahawks football jersey.
Ciara also added a photo showing off her bump from the side while relaxing in bed and a family portrait with Russell and her two-year-old son Future.
“And Now We’re Talking To #2017….” she wrote along the family photo.
We can’t wait to meet their latest addition.