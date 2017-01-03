Chris Brown Singer's little girl dancing will warm your hearts

Chris Brown and his baby, Royalty play

Chris Brown and his baby, Royalty

(Instagram)

Music star Chris Brown shared this adorable video of his little girl, Royalty, busting some moves.

According to him, she saved what was left of his heart. Awwww!

 

"THE ONLY LIGHT IN MY DARKNESS! You are here to learn grow and love! you saved what was left of my heart!" he captioned the clip.

Seems like she's his beacon of hope in this trying times. Recall the singer is under investigation for threatening a woman with a gun and tested positive for drugs while in jail.

ALSO READ:  Music star posed N79M as bail

play

Meanwhile, TMZ recently reported that the "Liquor" singer has banned guests from his mansion which is on a strict no alcohol and drugs policy.

Weeks after his arrest on assault charges, Chris has maintained his innocence in the accusations levelled against him by a former beauty queen, Baylee Curran following an altercation at his home.

ALSO READ: Singer's daughter is adorable for her first modelling gig

The pop star has now enforced a strict law surrounding guests at his Calabasas mansion with no 'randoms' allowed. His best friends and roommates are expected to submit a list of potential guests which will include descriptions, for approval also.

Those who are finally let into the mansion would not be allowed to bring in their own drinks or drugs.

