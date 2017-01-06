Celebrity Birthdays Cobhams Asuquo, Yung L, Altims are a year older today

Cohbams is a Nigerian musician, producer, and songwriter.

Cobhams Asuquo play

Cobhams Asuquo

(Guardian Life)

Omawumi ‘Butterflies’ [Video]

Today is Cobhams Asuquo, Yung L and producer Altims birthday!

play

 

In 2005, Asuquo was signed on with Sony ATV London as a songwriter. After working as Head of Audio Productions at a local label, Questionmark Entertainment, he set up his own recording facility in 2006.

He is CEO/ Head of Productions of CAMP (Cobhams Asuquo Music Productions) which is currently representing himself, Bez Idakula and Stan Iyke. He was responsible for Aşa's highly acclaimed international album ASA.

Today is also singer, Yung L's birthday. The crooner took to Instagram to wish himself a happy birthday.

Nsobu by Yung L play

Yung L

(GRIP Musik)

 

"Happy Birthday Yung. May you reign forever. 01:06:17," he captioned a shot of himself.

Mavin producer, Altims, is also a year older today!

Altims Beats play

Altims Beats

(Obi Somto)

 

He got signed to one of Nigeria's top record label on May 7, 2012.

