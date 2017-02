Yoruba actress Tayo Odueke popularly known as Sikiratu Sindodo is a year older today February 21, 2017.

The popular actress and producer studied Theatre Arts at the University of Lagos. Sindodo was also in a romantic relationship with fuji musician Alao Malaika.

She shared a nice photo of herself on Instagram to celebrate her birthday attached with a message:

"It's been you Lord..... Thankyou for another year ALIHAMDULILLAH #grateful #gratitude #gratefulheart."

Happy Birthday Sikiratu!