Celebrity Birthday Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is a year older today

Today February 7, 2017, marks a special day for Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde as she celebrates her 39th birthday.

The mother of four children endowed with ageless beauty is one of the most successful Nollywood actress, singer, model and philanthropist.

Omotola was born in Lagos on February 7, 1978 to a family of five who hails from Ondo state, she studied Estate Management from the Yaba College of Education.

Her first acting role was in the 1995 movie, Venom of Justice, where she was given the lead role in the movie, and that set the stage for her flourishing career in Nollywood.

She was the first African celebrity to receive over one million likes on her Facebook page, In 2013, she was listed on the list of 100 most influential people in the world by TIME Magazine.

Omotola, became a United Nations WFP, (World Food Programme), Ambassador in 2005, going to missions in Sierra Leone and Liberia. She has been active in the Walk the World project and participated in the Walk the World campaign in Liberia with President Ellen Sirleaf-Johnson.

Omotola who is a chief in her community, runs her own NGO called the Omotola Youth Empowerment Programme, (OYEP), which brings hundreds of youths together for theEmpowerment Walk and Convention.