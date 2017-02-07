Celebrity Birthday Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is a year older today

The mother of four children endowed with ageless beauty is one of the most successful Nollywood actress, singer, model and philanthropist. 

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde play

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

(36NG)

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Have you seen these photos of actress' daughter, Meraiah?
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Star actress is doing it for Nigerian sex culture
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde This boy says he's actress' spiritual son
Pulse List The evolution of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde [PHOTOS]
Photo Of The Day This adorable photo of Omotola and her young fans
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Actress advises celebs on how to make their marriage work
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Actress dishes tips on making celebrity marriages work
"Empire" Davido wants to bring African music to show
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Movie star's daughter is 'a boxer in making'
BEFFTA Awards Nigerians win big in Europe’s biggest award ceremony for blacks

Today February 7, 2017, marks a special day for Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde as she celebrates her 39th birthday.

The mother of four children endowed with ageless beauty is one of the most successful Nollywood actress, singer, model and philanthropist. 

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and family at Universal studios play

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and family at Universal studios

(instagram)

 

Omotola was born in Lagos on February 7, 1978 to a family of five who hails from Ondo state, she studied Estate Management from the Yaba College of Education.

Her first acting role was in the 1995 movie, Venom of Justice, where she was given the lead role in the movie, and that set the stage for her flourishing career in Nollywood.

D2D announces winner of season 2 play

D2D announces winner of season 2

(D2D)

 

She was the first African celebrity to receive over one million likes on her Facebook page, In 2013, she was listed on the list of 100 most influential people in the world by TIME Magazine.

Omotola, became a United Nations WFP, (World Food Programme), Ambassador in 2005, going to missions in Sierra Leone and Liberia. She has been active in the Walk the World project and participated in the Walk the World campaign in Liberia with President Ellen Sirleaf-Johnson.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde play

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

 

Omotola who is a chief in her community, runs her own NGO called the Omotola Youth Empowerment Programme, (OYEP), which brings hundreds of youths together for theEmpowerment Walk and Convention.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 2face Idibia True story behind music star's cancelled protestbullet
2 2face Idibia Singer cancels nationwide protest few hours to Feb 5 [VIDEO]bullet
3 Pulse List 5 Nigerian celebrities boycotting 2face's protestbullet

Celebs

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
Photo Of The Day This cute photo of Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
Meraiah Ekeinde
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Have you seen these photos of actress' daughter, Meraiah?
Ibrahim Chatta welcomes son
Ibrahim Chatta Actor welcomes baby boy
Faze
Faze Singer exhausted from settling 2Face-Blackface beef