Beverly Osu Actress' manager refuses to speak on Lesbian report

Former Nigerian BBA contestant cum actress, Beverly Osu, over the weekend shared a controversial video with her girlfriend, Maria, a Namibian ex-BBA contestant.

The duo in the short clip shared a brief kiss and some touchy-feely moments fueling lesbianism reports.

Between Beverly Osu and Maria. https://t.co/JFfAPjdG8p — Pulse Celebs (@PulseCelebs247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Pulse then reached out to the actress' manager who refused to say anything concerning the short clip.

When asked what the brief video means and who Maria is to Beverly, her reply was, "I can't answer this kind of questions on my client's behalf. Thank you"

ALSO READ: Actress starts 2017 with savage clap back

Meanwhile, Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu also accused the actress of being a lesbian. The actor went on to call out the actress on Instagram for advertising her 'foolishness' publicly.

According to him, "Shame! Shame!! Shame!!! The kind of "pikins" born now a days are a complete mistake. They are generations of wastefulness. I understand that some of our celebrities were molested at tender ages, I feel so sad about that because I am against child molestation.

In fact, I believe anyone who molest a child should be locked up in a maximum prison for at least 200 Years with hard labor. But let us face the fact, just because your Uncle sexually molested you when you were a little child doesn't mean you should turn yourself into something else. I understand the trauma and pains, the agony of being abused.

I understand the physical, psychological and emotional pains that a young girl goes through, but becoming a lesbian in broad day light is not something a good woman should indulge in.

ALSO READ: 'I never dated Terry G,' actress clears air

I know most of our female celebs struggle with lesbianism, its like a secret habit many of them have been trying to come out of but can't. We are Africans, let us behave like one and not behave like imbeciles, the funny thing is that even the lower animals don't practice this devilish act, a female dog will always mate with a male dog, same goes for Pigs, goats just to mention but a few...

But its crazy that grown up female adults stoop so low as to sleeping and mating with each other. Please if you have no shame, remember you have so many kids looking up to you as their role models. Practice your lesbianism indoors, and stop advertising your foolishness in public. Anyways, i will be having series of prayer sessions for your soul, because you are a beautiful woman with so much potentials, but if you allow the devil to steal away your grace, you will be miserable for a very long time."

ALSO READ: Actress' birthday bash in photos

Recall that Beverly before her Big Brother Africa (BBA) debut, was already a household name, especially among young people, as a video vixen.