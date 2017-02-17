Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner to file for Divorce from actor

Garner and Affleck revealed in June 2015 that they were going their separate ways after 10 years of marriage.

  • Published:
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner play

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner

(usweekly)

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Couple reportedly put divorce proceedings on hold
Ben Affleck Actor celebrates 44th birthday with estranged wife, Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck Couple's marriage very much over
Ben Affleck Actor's brother splits from wife after 10 years
Ben Affleck Actor calls ex-wife, Jennifer Garner "a great person" post divorce
Jennifer Lopez Singer blasts ex Ben Affleck's huge back tattoo
Ben Affleck Actor allegedly on the verge of a mental break down
Ben Affleck Guess who actor smuggled in on Jimmy Kimmel Show
Keri Russell Actress expecting 3rd child with partner, Matthew Rhys
Aisha Tyler Actress burst into tears on 'The Talk' over divorce from husband

Hollywood couple Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are splitting for good.

Despite reports that the couple had put their divorce on hold, US Weekly reports Jennifer is getting ready to file for divorce from Ben Affleck.

play

 

Garner and Affleck revealed in June 2015 that they were going their separate ways after 10 years of marriage.

Now, Jennifer is not holding up but going ahead with divorce proceddings. Apparently, she can't wait to be free.

Following their split, Garner and the Oscar winner continued to travel as a family so the kids could be near both parents when one of them was filming on location.

Ben Affleck with Jennifer Garner play

Ben Affleck with Jennifer Garner

(dre1allianceent.com)

 

The duo met on set of 2001's "Pearl Harbor" and fell in love while starring in 2003's "Daredevil".

They tied the knot in June 2005 and share three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 4.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse List 8 true facts about Tonto Dikeh's failed marriagebullet
2 Photo Of The Day Tiwa Savage meets Emeli Sandebullet
3 Tonto Dikeh Actress responds to husband's gay allegationsbullet

Celebs

Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa Actress is ready for Maje Ayida's legal battle
Kim Kardashian in new photos
Kim Kardashian Reality star drops it like it's hot in new photos
Kunle Afolayan premieres movie in London
Kunle Afolayan Filmmaker loses grandmother
Uzezi Oniko
Celebrity Birthday Legendury Beatz 'Uzezi Oniko' is a year older today