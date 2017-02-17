Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner to file for Divorce from actor

Hollywood couple Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are splitting for good.

Despite reports that the couple had put their divorce on hold , US Weekly reports Jennifer is getting ready to file for divorce from Ben Affleck.

Garner and Affleck revealed in June 2015 that they were going their separate ways after 10 years of marriage.

Now, Jennifer is not holding up but going ahead with divorce proceddings. Apparently, she can't wait to be free.

Following their split, Garner and the Oscar winner continued to travel as a family so the kids could be near both parents when one of them was filming on location.

The duo met on set of 2001's "Pearl Harbor" and fell in love while starring in 2003's "Daredevil".

They tied the knot in June 2005 and share three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 4.