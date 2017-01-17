Annie Idibia Actress wants to die alongside 2face Idibia

According to the mum of two, she wants to grow old and die alongside husband, 2face.

  • Published:
Annie Idibia and 2Face Idibia play

Annie Idibia and 2Face Idibia

(Instagram/Annie Idibia)

Nollywood actress and wife of singer 2face Idibia shared an emotional post on Instagram.

According to the mum of two, she wants to grow old and die alongside husband, 2face.

play Annie Idibia shares this photo talking about dying alon0gside 2face (Instagram)

 

She shared the photo above on January 17, 2017, writing, "I stared at this image for at least 15mins or even more... and realised I was tearing up

The picture made me feel all "types of ways" And the love in my heart towards Innocent just tripled instantly. I know we will grow old n die someday, but God please I want to spend all my days with him, grow old with him and die beside him..next to him.. I can't Live if I have to do that without him..

I won't survive it! Life Without Him won't be worth it again.. Sad that When we grow old n grey,1 of us will go before the other, but please can we at least grow very old together and GO together..

All of our kids n grandkids would have been all grown, graduates and well established by your grace lord.. so they will be fine..when we go. Amen. #Annie'sMidnightTots."

 

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade

