AKA Rapper sends Bonang Matheba Gucci bag 'as apology gift'?

The rapper surprised Bonang with a Gucci bag at her place of work today, February 20, 2017, proving all is well.

Bonang Matheba, AKA play

Bonang Matheba, AKA in new photos

Two days after calling it quits, South African celebrity couple, AKA and Bonang Matheba are back together.

The rapper surprised Bonang with a Gucci bag at her place of work today, February 20, 2017, proving all is well.

AKA gifts Bonang Matheba a Gucci bag

"My heart can't actually take it...!! Thank you baby.... Love! Love! Obsessed!! Dying... Surprises at work even?!I'm so spoilt... Thank you," the South African media personality wrote alongside a picture of the bag.

This comes after the rapper revealed he was at his limit for bullshit with Bonang and maybe this latest expensive gift is his own way of saying 'I'm sorry'.

Bonang Matheba and AKA holiday in Hong Kong

Bonang Matheba and AKA holiday in Hong Kong

(Instagram)

Recall he took to Twitter on Friday saying, "Sad to announce that myself &amp; @bonang_m have broken up. We tried guys."

 

Meanwhile, South Africans think this is simply a publicity stunt for a new project.

