AKA, Bonang Matheba Watch celebrity couple dance onboard a plane

South African celebrity couple, AKA and Bonang Matheba have departed Thailand for Dubai!

The duo wish to continue their vacation in Dubai after visiting Thailand and China in recent weeks. The couple arrived the Chinese city after spending a couple of days in Thailand, where they visited Phi Phi Islands and Kathu ATV Adventure.

ALSO READ: 12 romantic photos of Bonang Matheba, AKA vacationing in Hong Kong

The pair who were the only passengers seen on the Emirate First Class to Dubai, decided to make it a moment by dancing to Big Sean’s "Bounce Back".

Stop over in Bangkok on the way to Dubai. Only ones left in 1st class. Might as well make it a moment. Ⓜ️ https://t.co/INBqdUUweM — AKA (@akaworldwide) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

AKA excitedly shared the video via his Twitter page, with caption,

"Stop over in Bangkok on the way to Dubai. Only ones left in 1st class. Might as well make it a moment. #BounceBack."