AKA, Bonang Matheba Watch celebrity couple dance onboard a plane

The duo wish to continue their vacation in Dubai after visiting Thailand and China in recent weeks.

  • Published:
Bonang Matheba and AKA play

Bonang Matheba and AKA

(Instagram)

South African celebrity couple, AKA and Bonang Matheba have departed Thailand for Dubai!

Bonang Matheba and AKA holiday in Hong Kong play

Bonang Matheba and AKA holiday in Hong Kong

(Instagram)

 

The duo wish to continue their vacation in Dubai after visiting Thailand and China in recent weeks. The couple arrived the Chinese city after spending a couple of days in Thailand, where they visited Phi Phi Islands and Kathu ATV Adventure.

The pair who were the only passengers seen on the Emirate First Class to Dubai, decided to make it a moment by dancing to Big Sean’s "Bounce Back".

 

AKA excitedly shared the video via his Twitter page, with caption,

"Stop over in Bangkok on the way to Dubai. Only ones left in 1st class. Might as well make it a moment. #BounceBack."

