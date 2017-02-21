AKA, Bonang Matheba South African couple fooled us?

Seems like we've all been played! Grandly to be precise!

When South African rapper, AKA, woke up to announce his breakup with Bonang Matheba, the world thought he was crazy.

Apparently, he wasn't because he immediately apologised and the duo reconciled. Because who would want to leave that goddess of curves?

Now, the rapper has released a new song titled 'Caiphus song' and fans think their breakup was to promote his new single.

His bae, Bonang is also promoting his new jam on her social media pages and people are beginning to smell a fish.

Recall that AKA on Friday, February 17, 2017, said he was at his limit for bullshit with Bonang how she easily and quickly forgave him remains a mystery.

Sad to announce that myself & @bonang_m have broken up. We tried guys. — AKA (@akaworldwide) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Guys, Don't ever love a woman more than she loves you. — AKA (@akaworldwide) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Meanwhile, the rapper surprised Bonang with a Gucci bag at her place of work yesterday, February 20, 2017, trying to prove all is well.

"My heart can't actually take it...!! Thank you baby.... Love! Love! Obsessed!! Dying... Surprises at work even?!I'm so spoilt... Thank you," the South African media personality wrote alongside a picture of the bag.