Ycee Rapper goes on UK tour

The 'Link up' MC wil be visiting select cities such as Swansea, Manchester, London, Birmingham and Luton.

  Published: , Refreshed:
(Tinny Entertainment)

Tinny Entertainment’s foremost act YCEE heads to UK this month for his first international tour.

The five-city tour organized by Genysis Events, will see the artiste visit cities like London, Manchester, Birmingham, Swansea and Luton.

The tour date kicks off January 25 and runs through till February 5, 2017.

With his new single, 'Link up' enjoying massive airplay on radio, the artiste will release his first body of work to be titled "First Wave" in the first quarter of the year.

Ycee signed to Sony Music Entertainment in 2016, under which he will be releasing the EP "The First Wave".

ALSO READ: Is time almost out for Ycee to release first body of work

Tour Schedule

City

Date

Swansea

January 27, 2017

London

January 28, 2017

Luton

February 2, 2017

Birmingham

February 3, 2017

Manchester

February 4, 2017

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

