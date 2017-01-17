Tinny Entertainment’s foremost act YCEE heads to UK this month for his first international tour.

The five-city tour organized by Genysis Events, will see the artiste visit cities like London, Manchester, Birmingham, Swansea and Luton.

The tour date kicks off January 25 and runs through till February 5, 2017.

With his new single, 'Link up' enjoying massive airplay on radio, the artiste will release his first body of work to be titled "First Wave" in the first quarter of the year.

Ycee signed to Sony Music Entertainment in 2016, under which he will be releasing the EP "The First Wave".

Tour Schedule